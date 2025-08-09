Triptii Dimri wins praise for powerful performance in Dhadak 2

After a series of mainstream appearances, Triptii Dimri has made a much-anticipated return to a gripping and emotionally intense role with Dhadak 2, which hit theaters today. Starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film is a spiritual successor to the 2018 hit Dhadak, though it charts a new story centered on love and caste dynamics.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 explores themes of identity, societal pressure, and the cost of defying deeply rooted social structures.

Online movie streaming services

Dimri, known for her acclaimed performances in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala, has impressed audiences once again. One particular scene — in which her character Vidhi confronts accusations about dishonoring her family — has gone viral, striking a chord with viewers for its intensity and emotional depth.

Social media has been abuzz with praise, with comments like “Triptii is back” and “A great actor finally given a strong script.” Fans have called the film “the best movie of the year” and celebrated her return to complex, character-driven roles.

While Dimri has recently appeared in more commercial projects, her performance in Dhadak 2 marks a return to the kind of powerful, nuanced acting that first brought her critical acclaim.