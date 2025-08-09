People want good changes: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman has said that the entire Bangladesh now want good changes.

”After August 5 last year, people have suddenly been able to breathe a sigh of relief. But everything will not get better in a day, we have to take the initiative, we have to start.”

He said these joining the national conference of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) virtually on Saturday (August 9).

Claiming that the comment that democracy is not practiced within political parties is not entirely correct, the BNP Acting Chairman said, “Today’s DAB council proves that democracy is not practiced within parties – it’s not correct.”

He also said that he will attend the organisational conferences of the two districts in the next two days.