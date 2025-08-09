July martyred journalist’s brother resigns from Sylhet NCP

The National Citizens Party’s Sylhet district joint coordinator Abul Ahsan Jabur, also elder brother of ATM Turab, a journalist who was martyred during the last year’s July uprising, resigned from the party on Thursday night.

Turab, a regional daily’s photo-journalist, was shot to death allegedly by the police during a clash between the students and the law enforcers in Zindabazar area in Sylhet city on July 19 last year.

Confirming that he had submitted his resignation letter to the NCP Sylhet district chief coordinator on Thursday night, Jabur told that he resigned citing personal grounds.

‘Due to my personal reason, I’m not able to provide required time for the organisation. That’s why I have resigned from all posts of the party,’ he added. NCP Sylhet district chief coordinator Nazim Uddin Shahan the matter.

‘Jabur resigned because of his personal inability to spend time for the party,’ Shahan told Friday afternoon, adding that their central leaders were already informed in this regard.

Party central leaders announced a 31-member committee for its Sylhet district unit on July 18.

Since then nine members of the party’s different units, including Bishwanath and Goainghat upazila committees, resigned on different grounds that included making placements in the committees without taking consent of the leaders concerned, and not availing desired posts, party sources said.