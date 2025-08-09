Students blocked highway protesting ‘irregularities’ in health sector

Vehicle movement on the Dhaka-Barishal highway was suspended as students blocked the highway for the third consecutive day on Saturday to press home their three-point demands.

The students took to the highway at Nathullabad Bus Terminal area 11:30AM, disrupting vehicular movement of Barishal with six southern parts of the country. They also chanted various slogans during the protest.

A huge number of members of law enforcement agencies were deployed in the area.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway following the blockade, causing immense suffering to the commuters.

Kotwali Model Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman said police are trying to settle the issue immediately.

The protesters have been staging demonstrations for the past 14 days protesting ‘irregularities’ and ‘mismanagement’ in the healthcare sector in the country.

Earlier on Friday, the protesters blocked the highway for 7.5 hours to press home their demands.