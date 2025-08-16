‘Change Qibla from London to people,’ says Nasiruddin Patwary

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary has strongly criticised Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of prioritising foreign influence over the people of Bangladesh by announcing the February election timeline after his London visit.

“He has no concern for the people of Bangladesh. He went to London, performed sijdah there, and brought divine instructions [ohi] for a February election. We say sijdah must be to the people of Bangladesh,” Nasiruddin said at a discussion meeting titled “Constituent Assembly Election in Implementation of the July Charter” at the party’s temporary office in Banglamotor on Saturday.

The NCP leader insisted that any upcoming polls must be a Constituent Assembly election, not a parliamentary one, as the only solution to the current political crisis.

Nasiruddin also criticised members of the National Consensus Commission, claiming many had “prostrated at various Gulshan clubs” and were therefore confused about implementing the July Charter.

“Those who did sijdah in London must change their Qibla towards the people,” he remarked.

Slamming the process by which the July Declaration was announced, he said it should have been declared “alongside the people, not with political parties,” which he described as a “betrayal.”

Pointing to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s ordinance on a Constituent Assembly, Nasiruddin accused today’s BNP leadership of ignoring it. Indirectly referring to acting BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman, he added, “If he does not learn from history, he will have to remain abroad permanently and continue doing politics online.”

Calling on political leaders to connect directly with citizens, the NCP chief said, “The country is independent now, and politics must be done by coming to the people. Then the people will accept you.”

He also rejected allegations that his party had sought to secure 30 parliamentary seats through negotiations. “Such lies are astonishing. We want a Constituent Assembly election. If BNP wishes to take seats through the Constituent Assembly, they are welcome,” he said.