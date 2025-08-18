Chocolate Tiffin

Ingredient:

* Digestive biscuits —3 ¾ cups

* Unsalted butter —¾ cups + 2 tbsp

* Golden syrup —1/3 cup

* Cocoa powder —1/3 cup + 1 tbsp

* Caster sugar —3 tbsp

* Raisins —1 cup + 2 tbsp

* Milk chocolate — 1 ¾ cups

Method:

1. Grease and line a 20cm/8″ square tin with baking paper.

2. Put the digestive biscuits into a zip lock bag and bash them with a rolling pin to break them up. They should be mostly broken into fine crumbs, but you can leave a few larger chunks.

3. Add the butter, golden syrup, sugar and cocoa powder to a large saucepan. Melt everything together over a low heat, stirring frequently.

4. Once the mixture has melted, remove the pan from the heat and add the digestive biscuits and raisins. Stir everything together well so the biscuits are completely coated in the butter mixture.

5. Transfer the mixture to your prepared tin and press it down into a compact even layer with the back of a spoon.

6. Melt the chocolate in the microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between. Pour the melted chocolate over the top of the tiffin base, smoothing it out into an even layer.

7. Put the tin in the fridge for at least 2 hours to allow everything to set.

8. To prevent the chocolate layer on top from cracking when you cut into it, allow the tiffin to come to room temperature again before slicing. Slice up into 16 squares and enjoy!