Bangladesh rejects Pakistan FM’s claim of 1971 issues

Bangladesh has firmly rejected Pakistan’s assertion that all unresolved matters related to 1971 Liberation War; particularly the issues of war crimes, genocide and accountability, have already been settled.

The statement came in response to comments made by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his official visit to Dhaka.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka on Sunday, Dar claimed that the unresolved issues of 1971 were resolved on two occasions; first in 1974 and later in the early 2000s.

He described the 1974 agreement as “historic” for both nations and referred to former President General Pervez Musharraf’s visit to Bangladesh in the early 2000s, suggesting that Musharraf had “openly and sincerely” addressed the matter.

However, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain categorically dismissed this claim.

Speaking at a press briefing following a bilateral meeting with Dar at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, Hossain stated, “Of course, I do not agree.”

He confirmed that the issues from 1971 had indeed been raised during the meeting and that both sides agreed to continue discussions on the matter.

Over the years, Bangladesh has consistently demanded an unconditional apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed by its military during 1971 Liberation War, along with reparations, equitable distribution of pre-war assets and the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.