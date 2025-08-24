Faiths united in final rest : A rare symbol of communal harmony in Moulvibazar

In a remote corner of Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila, nestled within Patrokhola tea estate, a rare and heartwarming symbol of interfaith harmony continues to flourish.

For nearly five decades, people of three major religions; Hindus, Muslims and Christians, have laid their loved ones to rest in the same sacred ground.

Here, a cremation ground, a Muslim graveyard and a Christian burial site exist side by side, not just as separate spaces, but as a unified testament to peaceful coexistence.

This unique final resting place, established in 1875 with a five-acre land allocation, is more than a burial ground; it is a symbol of mutual respect, shared humanity and the deep-rooted harmony that exists among the estate’s 18,000 residents.

Despite following different paths in life, the people of Patrokhola choose to rest together in death, honoring each other’s beliefs without conflict or division.

Locals say the community has long performed last rites according to respective religious customs without any dispute.

Over the years, the site has become an enduring beacon of communal peace. Whether it’s Eid, Durga Puja or Christmas, religious festivals are celebrated with shared joy and the burial ground has never seen a conflict, only compassion.

Priest Rajesh Prasad Sharma of local Hindu temple, Imam Maulana Abdul Aziz of Patrokhola Jame Mosque and Ujjal Biswas of tea garden church all echo the same sentiment: “We live together in harmony and we wish to rest together in peace.”

Their cooperation is a reflection of a deeper unity; one that transcends ritual and roots itself in mutual understanding.

They recall how the forefathers of the estate envisioned this shared space as a legacy for future generations; a living (and dying) lesson in tolerance and love.

Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Makhan Chandra Sutradhar lauded the community’s example of unity, saying, “This space stands as a bright example of religious harmony. The administration will support further development of this interfaith burial ground, including the construction of boundary walls and infrastructure improvements.”

In an era where religious divides often make headlines, Patrokhola quietly offers a powerful counter-narrative: a community where final rites are not just an act of faith, but of fellowship.