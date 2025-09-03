European giants begin World Cup qualifying as race to North America heats up

With just over nine months until the next FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America, Europe’s top footballing nations are finally set to begin their qualifying campaigns this week.

While South American powerhouses Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador have already booked their places, and six Asian nations are confirmed for the 48-team tournament, European sides are only now stepping onto the road to qualification.

Europe has 16 berths available. Twelve group winners will qualify directly, with the remaining four spots to be decided via play-offs.

Spain cautious despite high hopes

European champions Spain, ranked second in the world behind Argentina, begin their Group E campaign with an away fixture against Bulgaria before a tricky trip to Turkey. Led by young stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, and with Manchester City midfielder Rodri back from injury, Spain are considered one of the tournament favourites.

However, head coach Luis de la Fuente struck a cautious tone.

“This is a qualifying campaign and it is very difficult,” he said. “Italy have missed two World Cups recently. There are a lot of steps to take before getting near the final.”

Spain will also face Georgia, featuring Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, in their group.

Deschamps’ final push with France

France, World Cup champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, are aiming for a strong showing in what is expected to be Didier Deschamps’ final tournament after 14 years in charge.

France’s qualifying group includes Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan — and they are heavy favourites to top it.

“Qualifying for the World Cup has never been a formality,” said Deschamps. “It can be ruthless and unforgiving at the highest level.”

The squad includes new Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike, handed his first international call-up.

Portugal mourning Jota, eyes on Ronaldo

Portugal begin life after their UEFA Nations League triumph with back-to-back away matches against Armenia and Hungary. The mood in the camp is sombre following the death of forward Diogo Jota in July.

“We want to honour his memory every day,” said head coach Roberto Martinez.

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is still leading the line, determined to guide his country to what would be their first-ever World Cup title.

Germany rebuild under Nagelsmann

Germany, still reeling from recent underwhelming tournament performances, are hoping for a fresh start under Julian Nagelsmann. Without a major semi-final appearance since Euro 2016, they begin their campaign against Slovakia and Northern Ireland, with Luxembourg also in their group.

The squad boasts rising talents like Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade as Germany looks to climb back up the global rankings.

Italy facing uphill battle

Italy’s qualifying hopes are already in jeopardy after a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Norway in June — a result that ended Luciano Spalletti’s tenure. Now under Gennaro Gattuso, the Azzurri must recover quickly in Group I, where they trail Norway by nine points but have two games in hand.

“There is no fear,” Gattuso said ahead of matches against Estonia and Israel.

England cruising, others face tight races

England, under Thomas Tuchel, have been steady if unspectacular. With three clean-sheet wins in Group K, they are expected to qualify comfortably. They next face Andorra at Villa Park before a tougher away match against Serbia.

In Group B, Switzerland and Sweden are set for a tight battle, while Denmark are favourites in Group C against Greece and Scotland. Wales, meanwhile, aim to keep pace with Belgium in Group J.

As European qualification finally kicks into gear, the road to the first 48-team World Cup is set to be filled with drama, surprises, and fierce competition.