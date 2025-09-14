‘Legal steps to be taken if Faridpur blockade not withdrawn by afternoon’

Home Adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) has warned that if the Faridpur road blockade is not withdrawn by afternoon, legal action will be taken.

“The blockade has caused immense suffering to thousands. No one has the right to block public roads. This cannot be tolerated.”

He called on the protesters to withdraw the blockade immediately and voice their demands through legal and peaceful means.

Speaking to reporters after a Core Committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry, Jahangir Alam said, “In no way is a road blockade acceptable. If the problem is not solved by this afternoon, the blockade in Faridpur will be cleared by enforcing the law.”

“No one will be spared if they continue to block the roads,” he warned.