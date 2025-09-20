Sabnam Faria ties knot

Actress Sabnam Faria has tied the knot in a quiet ceremony held on Friday after Asr prayers.

The wedding took place at Masjid Al-Mustafa on Madani Avenue, just outside Dhaka, in presence of close family members and friends.

The groom is a corporate professional currently working as an Assistant Vice President at a private bank. He holds a postgraduate degree in Financial Engineering from University of New South Wales in Australia.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Faria shared her thoughts on the marriage, “Marriage has always felt like something complicated to me; more of a fear than a dream. After experiencing personal struggles and heartbreak, I thought this part of life might not return. But with time and an unexpected family decision, it did. We hope for everyone’s blessings as we begin this new journey.”

Sabnam Faria was previously married in 2018, but the marriage ended in divorce after nearly two years.

Though there were rumours of her remarrying in 2022, she denied them at the time.

With this wedding, she begins a fresh chapter in her personal life.