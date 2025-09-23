Juba League leader detained for throwing eggs at Akhter

New York Police have detained Juba League leader Mizanur Rahman for assaulting NCP leader Akhter Hossen by hurling eggs at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

He was detained on Monday night (New York local time) in front of Nabanna Restaurant in Jackson Heights. Police identified him and surrounded. Later took him into police custody by handcuff.

Soon after coming out from the John F. Kennedy International Airport with BNP and Jamaat leaders on Monday afternoon, Awami League leaders and activists assaulted Akhter Hossen by throwing eggs.

The video of the incident went viral in social media where found the protesters chanted slogans until the delegation entered their vehicles. At one point, eggs were thrown at Akhter Hossen.