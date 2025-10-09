Ganatantra Mancha announces first list of 140 candidates, plans to contest all 300 seats

Ganatantra Mancha alliance on Thursday announced its first list of 140 candidates for the upcoming national election, declaring its intention to contest all 300 parliamentary constituencies.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium in the morning. Hasnat Quaiyum, the alliance’s coordinator and Chief Coordinator of Rashtra Sangskar Andolon, presented the list.

Several top leaders from the alliance’s six member parties are among the candidates, including:

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, President of Nagorik Oikya (Bogura-2)

Saiful Haque, General Secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party (Dhaka-8)

Zonayed Saki, Chief Coordinator of Ganasamhati Andolon (Brahmanbaria-6)

Tania Rob, Vice-President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) (Laxmipur-4)

Shahid Uddin Mahmood Swapan, General Secretary of JSD (Feni-3)

Hasnat Quaiyum, Chief Coordinator of Rashtra Sangskar Andolon (Kishoreganj-5)

Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul, Chairman of Bhasani Janashakti Party (Jamalpur-5)

Quaiyum said the six allied organisations have agreed to contest the election jointly and are in discussions with other political parties that may join the alliance.

“We are open to forming new electoral alliances and possibly joining broader coalitions,” he said. “In anticipation of that, we are preparing three separate lists of candidates. Today we are announcing 140 names, and the rest will be revealed later. If our alliance expands, the candidate numbers will be adjusted through mutual understanding.”

The full list of 140 candidates was read out by Rashtra Sangskar Andolon leader Didarul Islam Bhuiyan. Other key alliance leaders, including Manna, Saki, Haque, Swapan, and Babul, were present at the press event.