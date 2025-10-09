Warrants against Hasina, 29 others sent to 12 relevant departments

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sent arrest warrants for 30 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in two separate cases related to enforced disappearance.

The warrants were also sent to 12 relevant departments, said Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam.

The tribunal’s registrar office provided this information on Thursday morning (9 October).

The 12 departments are: Chief of Army Staff, Chief of General Staff, Adjutant General (Army Headquarters), DG DGFI, DG NSI, Principal Staff Officer (Armed Forces Division), Secretary, Chief Adviser’s Office, Director Military Intelligence, Director Personnel Service Directorate (Bangladesh Army), Commandant Army Security Unit, Provost Marshal, CEO (Army MP Unit for Information).