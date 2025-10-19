Hero Alam divorces Riya Moni with milk bath ritual

Actor Hero Alam has announced his divorce from wife Riya Moni, through a milk bath ritual, confirming that legal proceedings have been initiated through formal channels.

The announcement came during a public gathering on Saturday afternoon at M Block, Aftabnagar in Dhaka.

Hero Alam stated that his lawyer has completed the necessary documentation, and the divorce papers will be officially served to Riya Moni through the court within three months.

He added, “If anyone ever claims Riya Moni as their wife and comes in front of the media, I request you to beat me up.”

Earlier in the day, Alam posted on Facebook: “Today, I will divorce Riya Moni and bathe with milk at Aftabnagar M Block,” drawing widespread attention and criticism for blending personal matters with spectacle.

Addressing rumors of an immediate remarriage, Alam clarified he has no plans to wed again soon. “I’m not looking for a wife—I’m looking for a mother figure who can care for my three children,” he said. “My previous marriages failed because my partners were more interested in fame than family.”

He concluded with a dramatic appeal, saying, “If anyone ever claims Riya Moni as their spouse in public, I ask you all to hold me accountable.”

The event has sparked debate over the public handling of private relationships and the need for responsible conduct by public figures.

Riya Moni, however, has not yet responded publicly.