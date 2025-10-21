‘Fire may have originated from courier section’

The fire of the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport may have originated from the import courier section, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mustafa Mahmud Siddique on Sunday.

”We are not confirmed about this. This is what is initially believed. Multiple organisations are working with it”

At a press briefing, the Chairman said after investigation, the specific cause of the fire will be known.

”Fifteen flights were sent to different routes during the blaze. The passengers who were stranded due to the suspension of flight operation, were sent to their designated destinations by 4PM the next day.”

It is mentionable that the fire at the import section of the cargo village, which originated on Saturday (18 October) at 2:15PM, was brought under control after 22 hours.