MPO teachers’ house rent allowance raised to 15pc

The government has once again hiked the house rent allowance for teachers and employees of MPO-listed non-government educational institutions by 12 per cent.

The Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday that teachers and staff will receive 7.5 per cent of their basic salary as house rent allowance in the current fiscal year, while the remaining 7.5 per cent will be implemented in the next fiscal year. An official notification on the matter will be issued soon.

The order was signed by Deputy Secretary Sharifunnesa.

The protesting teachers said that they are happy with the government decision for now and for this, they withdrew the ongoing movement and will return to classes.

However, the teacher leader also said that the government should seriously consider increasing the medical allowance to Tk 1,500 and the festive allowance to 75 per cent for employees.

Earlier, the government had approved a 5 per cent (minimum Tk 2,000) increase in house rent allowance for MPO teachers and staff.

The decision was, however, rejected by the teachers and staff who continued their protest demanding a higher increase.

The MPO teachers and staff started staging demonstrations from October 12 to press for three demands, including the house rent hike.