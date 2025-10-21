IRI delegation, BNP discuss about election issue

A visiting delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) held a meeting with a BNP delegation on Tuesday and discussed various issues relating to Bangladesh’s upcoming national election.

The hour-long meeting began around 11:50AM at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Different matters relating to the country’s political situation and the next national election were discussed during the meeting.

However, there was no briefing from either side about the meeting outcome.

The IRI is a Washington-based organisation that promotes democratic practices and institutions around the world through engagement with political parties, civil society, and government bodies.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the seven-member party delegation at the meeting.

The other BNP delegation members included Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed, Chairperson’s Advisory Council Member Ismail Zabihullah, Organising Secretary Shama Obaed, Acting Chairman’s Adviser Mahadi Amin and International Affairs Secretary Rashedul Haque.

The nine-member IRI delegation was led by its Board Member Christopher J Fussner. Lisa Curtis, a senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Programme at the Centre for a New American Security (CNAS), was also part of the team.