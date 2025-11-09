Case filed against Sylhet BCL for flash procession, 1 held

An activist of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, a student organisation of the Awami League, was arrested on Friday night on charge of participating in a flash procession that took place in Sylhet that morning.

The arrestee was identified as Omar Faruk, 30, an activist of Sylhet city unit of the Chhatra League, police said.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed the arrest to New Age and said that acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Omar at a residence under the Kotwali police station at about 11:00pm Friday.

‘The Chhatra League activist had directly participated in the procession,’ he said.

He added that a case was also filed with the Kotwali police station under the anti-terrorism act against the BCL activists, who had brought out a flash procession in the city in defiance of the ban.

‘Omar was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday afternoon when the court ordered to send him to jail in the case,’ he said.

Early Friday morning, a group of the Chhatra League activists led by Delwar Hossain, president of the organisation’s MC College and joint-general secretary Talent Kanti Das, brought out a flash procession from the Mirzajangal area of the city under the banner of Chhatra League.

The participants in the procession chanted the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ and then a video of the procession went viral on Facebook.