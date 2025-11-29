President urges countrymen to pray for Khaleda Zia

President Mohammad Shahabuddin has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a message issued today, the President urged the countrymen to pray for her speedy recovery.

“At this crucial juncture in the country’s democratic transition, I convey my heartfelt wishes for the early recovery of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia,” President Shahabuddin said.

“I pray to Almighty Allah for her good health and call upon the countrymen to keep her in their prayers.”