Fuel prices hiked by Tk 2 per litre

The government has raised fuel prices by Tk 2 per litre for Diesel, Octane and Kerosene, with the new rates coming into effect on Monday (December 1).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced the revised prices: Diesel will now cost Tk104 per litre (up from Tk102), Octane Tk124 (up from Tk122), Petrol Tk120 (up from Tk118) and Kerosene Tk116 (up from Tk114).

The ministry said the adjustment was made under the updated automatic pricing formula, which aligns domestic fuel prices with global market movements while aiming to keep consumer costs relatively stable.