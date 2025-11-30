Khaleda Zia’s condition neither improves nor worsens

The health condition of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, remains largely unchanged, party leaders and members of her medical board said on Sunday.

A member of the medical board, who wished to remain anonymous, said Khaleda Zia has not shown any major improvement, but her condition has also not worsened, reports UNB.

He said the BNP chief is responding to treatment and has even been able to speak a few words.

“Alhamdulillah, Madam is a little bit better. There has been no new deterioration. We consider this as a very slight improvement. She is cooperating with the doctors,” the board member said.

He also said Khaleda Zia has been taking liquid food, served by her daughter-in-law at her bedside.

The physician said if her condition improves further, she may be taken abroad for advanced treatment, possibly to Singapore or London. “For now, she will remain under close observation in the CCU for a few more days.”

He said the medical board, which includes both local and foreign specialists, monitors her condition daily and decides collectively on her treatment. “Doctors from the London Clinic, where she received treatment earlier, as well as experts from the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, China and other countries, are participating virtually in the board’s discussion.”

Earlier in the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the health of the BNP Chairperson remains unchanged.

“From the latest updates we have received today, her condition is unchanged,” he said at an urgent press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

Rizvi also said doctors have not yet advised sending her abroad. Quoting the medical team, he said, “Her condition has not deteriorated, but we have not heard of any major improvement either.”

When asked about the possible return of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Rizvi said he will return “at the appropriate time. We have no update on this. When the time is right, he will come back.”

He said Tarique Rahman is in regular contact with the doctors and is closely monitoring all matters related to Khaleda Zia’s treatment, including the possibility of taking her abroad.

On Saturday night, Khaleda Zia’s personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain told reporters that she is able to receive treatment from the medical team, but her condition is not yet suitable for travel abroad. Preparations have been made to take her overseas once the board advises it.

Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital since her admission on 23 November with multiple health complications.

Meanwhile, prayers and doa mahfils continue across the country for her speedy recovery.

On Sunday, the BNP’s Dhaka South City unit organised a doa mahfil at the Anand Community Centre in Nayapaltan, attended by senior BNP leaders, including Mirza Abbas and Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, along with party members.

Special prayers were also offered at the Gulshan Society Mosque, the Bangladesh Medical University central mosque, Pallabi-2 Community Centre, and Baitul Aqsa Jame Masjid in Segunbagicha. Student organisations and professional groups, including the Bangladesh Photojournalists Association, also held prayer gatherings for her health.

A special prayer was held at the Dhakeshwari National Temple for the speedy recovery of the BNP Chairperson.

The programme was organised jointly by the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and the Dhaka City Sarbojanin Puja Committee.