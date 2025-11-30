Govt issues ‘Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance 2025’ separating judiciary from executive

The government on Sunday (November 30) issued the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025, formally separating the judiciary from executive branch to ensure full judicial independence.

The Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry issued the ordinance under the directive of the President, according to an official notification.

Earlier on November 20, the Advisory Council of the interim government approved the final draft ordinance aimed at establishing an independent secretariat for the Supreme Court.

According to the ordinance, the secretary will be the administrative head of Supreme Court Secretariat. He will enjoy the same status and privileges as the Senior Secretary to the government.

The SC Secretariat will consist of a secretary and, other officers and employees in the manner prescribed by the rules.

“In Article 109 of our Constitution, the power of supervision and control of all subordinate courts and tribunals has been delegated to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. At present, Bangladesh Supreme Court Registry provides secretarial support to the Supreme Court and High Court Division in the management and control of various matters of subordinate courts.

According to the ordinance, in terms of Article 109 of the constitution, the proposed Supreme Court Secretariat will provide secretarial support to the apex court. The supervision and control of subordinate courts and tribunals is the exclusive prerogative of the High Court Division. Therefore, the establishment of a separate judicial secretariat is essential for the smooth implementation of this constitutional obligation.”

Article 22 of the constitution declares the separation of the judiciary from the executive branch as a basic principle of the state.

Regarding the functions of this Secretariat, it said this Secretariat shall perform all necessary secretarial duties related to the supervision and control of the subordinate courts and tribunals to assist the SC in the judicial administration, determine the number, jurisdiction, powers and composition of all subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals of the country under the control of the High Court Division, and appoint the chairman and members of all courts or tribunals under the control of the HC Division and determine the conditions of service.

It proposed that this Secretariat would look after the appointment, posting, transfer, discipline and other related issues of the officers and employees of the SC Secretariat, the budget management of the subordinate courts and the SC Secretariat, the security supervision of the subordinate courts and judges, the administration, management and training of the officers and employees of the proposed Secretariat, and the training of the judges and support staff of the subordinate courts.

Regarding the working procedures of the Supreme Court Secretariat, it has been said that the Supreme Court Secretariat can communicate directly with any ministry, department, department or office of the government or with any other institution.

Any person or any ministry, department or office of the government, if it feels the need to communicate with the Supreme Court Secretariat on any matter, will communicate directly with the Secretary or any other officer performing his duties, the draft proposal mentioned.

The Chief Justice will be the final authority to approve the expenditure of the funds allocated in the budget for the Supreme Court Secretariat.

With the issuance of the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025, the long-awaited goal of establishing a separate administrative secretariat for the judiciary has now become a reality.