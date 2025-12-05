Bong Tong: Comfort food with a twist

Dhaka appears to be awash with Pan-Asian ‘hidden gems’. With familiar menus and predictable flavours, many restaurants in the metropolis seem visibly at a loss for originality. But do not be disheartened — “Bong Tong” steps in just in time. Located in Dhanmondi, it feels like a breath of fresh air amid the city’s widely known yet rather monotonous dining spots.

The charm unfolds the moment you step inside. The interior is cosy and comfortable, bathed in warm yellow lighting, with the nostalgic aroma of familiar Bangla cuisine lingering in the air. Best of all is their eclectic menu: they successfully reintroduce homely, well-loved dishes with a subtle fusion twist.

One of the most delightful touches was the sheet of paper handed to us, covered with games like tic-tac-toe, connect-the-dots and word searches.

This transformed the usually painful waiting period into a playful, nostalgic experience — reminding us of the pastimes that brightened dull school classes. The dining experience thus became interactive, offering a much-needed break from the usual routine of picture-taking and scrolling while waiting for food.