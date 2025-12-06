National polls will be a major test for law enforcers: Touhid

Highlighting the role of law enforcers in holding a fair election, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Saturday the upcoming parliamentary polls will be a major test for law enforcement agencies.

“Although there were initial challenges, the police have now organised themselves effectively. Ahead of the election, law enforcement must remain vigilant. Those defeated in the polls may attempt to create disorder. Our aim is to ensure a smooth election and hand over responsibilities to the newly elected government,” he said.

The adviser was speaking at a meeting with Rangpur district officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference room.

On agricultural exports, the adviser said potato exports are under consideration but challenging due to limited global demand.

Turning to manpower export, Touhid Hossain stressed the importance of sending skilled workers abroad as wages remain low if they are not skilled manpower.

People must be trained to work abroad efficiently and numerous nursing positions are vacant overseas and sending trained nurses can ensure better income and benefit the country, he said.

Regarding livestock, Hossain highlighted the potential of local cattle in Rangpur, noting that their meat is highly sought after, including in Dhaka, and urged livestock initiatives to capitalise on this market.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Md Enamul Ahsan, Superintendent of Police Md Marufat Hossain, Civil Surgeon Dr Shaheen Sultana, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Tofayel Ahmed, and District Livestock Officer Dr Abu Zaid, were, among others, present at the event.

The adviser is now in Rangpur on his four-day visit.