Level playing field yet to be ensured, says Jamaat after meeting CEC

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed grave concern stating that law and order remains unstable and a level playing field has not yet been ensured ahead of upcoming 13th parliamentary election and national referendum, despite the Election Commission preparing to announce the poll schedule.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after a one-and-a-half-hour meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin and four election commissioners, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said the party raised concerns about deteriorating security, political violence and unequal opportunities for parties on the ground.

“We are seeing serious deterioration in law and order at times. The Commission has not yet been able to ensure a level playing field,” Porwar said.

“If the Commission does not act seriously now, how fair the election will be after the schedule is announced becomes a major question?” he quitoned.

Porwar said his party met the Commission to discuss key issues before the election, address information gaps and seek clarity on several matters, including the long-awaited announcement of the election date.

He said the nation is waiting for a specific timeline, especially as political stakeholders had earlier committed to holding the polls before the upcoming Ramadan.

He added that Jamaat pressed the Commission for a clear and firm decision on the election schedule, noting that the expected announcement period was already passing.

He also alleged that its leaders and activists have come under attack during campaign activities, and that women in particular have faced harassment and assault at political gatherings.

Porwar said such incidents show that “serious deterioration in law and order” is occurring.

He also raised concerns about the neutrality of field-level administration and election-related officials, stating that several senior officers have been accused of bias. Additionally, he said ongoing drives to recover illegal weapons are “not proving effective.”

Porwar warned that unless these issues are addressed immediately, it will be difficult to ensure a fair vote once the schedule is announced.

Porwar said the Election Commission, however, assured the delegation that it would do everything within its capacity to conduct a free and fair election. The CEC also indicated that the poll schedule is likely to be announced within the week.

He added that Jamaat does not fear a delay in the election and still trusts the Election Commission. “We did not come here with distrust,” he said. “The nation was expecting the schedule by now, which is why we emphasised clarity on this issue.”

He dismissed speculation that the election might be postponed due to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s illness, saying elections are a constitutional process and cannot be linked to unrelated matters.

Senior Jamaat leaders including Assistant Secretary General ATM Masum, AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, Central Executive Council member Matiur Rahman Akand and Assistant Secretary General Ehsan Mahbub Jubayer were present at the meeting.