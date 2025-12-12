200 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hours

A total of 200 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours, raising the number of hospitalizations from the mosquito-borne disease to 99,693 so far this year.

The information was disclosed in a dengue-related press release issued today by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, of the new admissions in the past 24 hours, 15 patients were admitted in areas under Barishal division (outside the city corporation), 77 in Chattogram division (outside the city corporation), 32 in Dhaka division (outside the city corporation), 24 in Dhaka North City Corporation area, 25 in Dhaka South City Corporation area and 27 in Mymensingh division.

No dengue-related deaths were reported during the period. With this, the number of fatalities from the disease this year remains at 404.

Meanwhile, 216 dengue patients were released from hospitals nationwide in the last 24 hours. With their discharge, a total of 97,869 patients have recovered from dengue this year.