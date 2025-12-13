Home Adviser announces Tk 50 lakh reward for info on Hadi attackers

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has announced a reward of Tk 50 lakh for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the attackers of Sharif Osman Hadi.

The announcement was made on Saturday while speaking to journalists following a meeting of the Law and Order Core Committee held at the ministry conference room in the Secretariat.

“Everyone should pray for Osman Hadi. With the prayers of all, he may return to us,” the adviser said, urging the public to keep him in their thoughts.

Lt Gen Jahangir Alam also emphasised that the number of arrests of fascist elements must be increased.

He added that previously, licensed weapons were issued only to government officials. Now, candidates participating in the upcoming election will also be eligible to obtain licensed firearms upon application. Any licensed weapons currently deposited with authorities will be returned to their owners.

The reward and enhanced security measures aim to ensure the protection of political candidates and maintain law and order ahead of the national elections.