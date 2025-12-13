Mirza Abbas slams attack on Hadi, terms it assault on democracy

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas has strongly condemned the attack on Sharif Osman Hadi, saying the assault was not only an attack on Hadi but also on democracy itself.

Speaking at a protest rally on Saturday in front of the BNP office in Nayapaltan, Abbas said, “Hadi is like my own child. I was mentally shattered when I heard he had been shot. This attack is an attack on democracy. Those responsible must have their black hands broken.”

The rally was organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP to protest the shooting of Osman Hadi and to demand the arrest of those involved.

Abbas alleged that the incident was part of a premeditated conspiracy. “Hadi was shot around 2:00 PM. Within half an hour, a group started posting on Facebook to create unrest. When I went to the hospital, it became clear that everything was planned. They wanted to disrupt his treatment so that he would die,” he claimed.

Drawing on his decades-long political experience, Abbas said conspiracies by a particular political party have been witnessed many times in the past, including in 1971 and 1986.

“Conspiracy is their main strength. They cannot tolerate a stable state and always seek to destabilise the country,” he added.

He further alleged that after Hadi was shot, hundreds of people used social media to incite mob violence, claiming they were affiliated with a specific political party.

“I have been contesting elections since 1977. We never fought; we embraced one another. Violence and destabilisation of elections and the state come from that controversial party,” he said.

Abbas stressed that Hadi is not his electoral rival but a fellow competitor and a brave soldier of the streets. “I hope to see him active again in the electoral field,” he added.

The rally, presided over by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Member Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin, was also addressed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Abdus Salam Azad, Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, BNP leader Ishraq Hossain, Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Habibur Rashid Habib, Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna, among others.