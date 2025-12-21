Chiefs of 3 forces meet EC

The chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have sat in a meeting with the Election Commission (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin, ahead of the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad Election and referendum.

The meeting which began at 12 noon on Sunday at the Election Building in the capital’s Agargaon is being attended by Chief of Army StaffGeneral Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval StaffAdmiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.

Earlier, upon their arrival at the Election Building, Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed received the three service chiefs separately.

Four Election Commissioners and senior officials of the EC Secretariat are taking part in the meeting.