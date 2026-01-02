BPL 2026 : Chattogram Royals crush Dhaka Capitals by 10-wicket

Chattogram Royals delivered a commanding performance in first match of the day in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), thrashing Dhaka Capitals by 10 wickets with 44 balls to spare, thanks to brilliant unbeaten half-centuries from openers Adam Rushington and Mohammad Naim Sheikh.

Put in to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Capitals were bundled out for a modest 122 runs.

In reply, Chattogram chased down the target without losing a wicket, reaching 123 in just 12.4 overs.

Chasing an easy target, Chattogram’s openers showed no signs of pressure.

Rushington and Naim started cautiously before gradually accelerating against the Dhaka bowlers. Their unbroken 123-run partnership sealed a comprehensive victory for the port city side.

Both batters reached their fifties. Rushington remained unbeaten on 60 off just 36 balls, smashing nine fours and two sixes, while Naim scored an unbeaten 56 from 40 deliveries, hitting seven fours and one six.

Earlier, Chattogram Royals captain Mahedi Hasan won the toss and opted to field.

His decision paid immediate dividends as pacer Shoriful Islam struck early, dismissing both Dhaka openers inside the powerplay. Saif Hassan managed only 1 run, while Zubaid Akbari scored 2.

Dhaka struggled to build momentum as wickets kept falling. Usman Khan scored 21, while Mohammad Mithun (8), Shamim Hossain (4), Sabbir Rahman (9), and Imad Wasim (9) failed to make an impact.

A brief resistance came from an eighth-wicket partnership between Mohammad Saifuddin and Nasir Hossain, who added 48 runs to take the total past 100.

Saifuddin was the top scorer for Dhaka with 33 runs, while Nasir contributed 17. Taskin Ahmed scored 5 and Salman Mirza was dismissed for a duck.

For Chattogram, Tanvir Islam was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for just 8 runs in his four overs.

Shoriful Islam also picked up three wickets, conceding 18 runs. Mahedi Hasan took two wickets, while Amir Jamal chipped in with one.