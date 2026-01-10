Canary Wharf set to light up in annual Winter light Festival this January

Hop across the river to Canary Wharf to see the tenth edition of Canary Wharf’s FREE Winter Lights festival, running from Tuesday 20 January to Saturday 31 January.

The Winter Lights festival showcases 16 exceptional light artworks from artists and studios around the world.

Canary Wharf will be transformed into an open-air exhibition and is free for the public to enjoy.

There will be interactivity, movement, projection and colour in celebration of 10 years of light art.

Winter lights began in 2015 and featured just six small-scale interactions. Now, it is one of the most established light art festivals in the UK.

Date: Open daily from Tuesday 20 January – Saturday 31 January

Time: 5 – 10pm

Location: Throughout Canary Wharf, E14

Tickets: No ticket required, free to attend