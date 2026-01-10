Tarique Rahman to launch polls campaign from Sylhet

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman will start election campaign by visiting the Shrine of Hazrat Shah Jalal (R) and Shahporan (RA) in Sylhet on January 22.

BNP Media Cell Convener Prof Dr Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel said he will begin election campaign by paying homage at the shrines of Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) and Shahporan (RA).

Earlier in a meeting with editors and senior journalists on Saturday he said, “As a political party, BNP will go to every people to woo their support for vote.”

It is learned that the allocation of symbols for the upcoming National Parliament election will take place on January 21. Thereafter,

Officially the election campaign will begin from January 22 after allocation of the election symbol a day before.

On way to Dhaka from Sylhet Tarique Rahman will participate in roadside rallies and public meetings at various locations.