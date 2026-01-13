UN rights chief offers support to combat election misinformation

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has offered the support of his office to counter the surge of misinformation targeting the February 12 elections as Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus sought support of the organization to address the issue.

“There has been a flood of misinformation surrounding the elections. It is coming from both foreign media and local sources,” Prof Yunus said during a phone conversation with Volker Türk today, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

“They have flooded social media with fake news, rumours and speculation. We are concerned about the impact this may have on the elections,” the Chief Adviser added.

High Commissioner Türk said he was aware of the problem and offered the support of the UN human rights office to address what he described as a growing misinformation challenge.

“There is a lot of misinformation. We will do whatever is needed,” Türk said, adding that the UN rights agency would work closely with Bangladesh to tackle the issue.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed the upcoming referendum, the importance of institutional reforms, the work of the Enforced Disappearance Commission, the formation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the global geopolitical situation.

High Commissioner Türk stressed the importance of establishing “a truly independent” National Human Rights Commission to carry forward the work related to enforced disappearances.

In response, Professor Yunus said the NHRC ordinance has already been promulgated and that a new commission would be reconstituted ahead of the February 12 elections.

“We will do it before we leave,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said he had shared the final report of the Enforced Disappearance Commission with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, describing it as a crucial document that would go a long way toward ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of enforced disappearances during the autocratic regime from 2009 to 2024.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk praised the Chief Adviser’s efforts over the past year and a half. He said his office had supported the work of the Enforced Disappearance Commission and would continue to do so.

SDG Coordinator and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed was present during the conversation.