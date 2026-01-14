11-party’s final seat-sharing decision today

The 11-party alliance is set to announce its final decision on seat-sharing today, with senior leaders scheduled to hold a meeting at noon.

The alliance is expected to make a formal announcement in the evening following the talks.

At around 1:00am on Wednesday, Rashed Pradhan, vice-president and spokesperson of the National Democratic Party (NDP)—a partner in the 11-party alliance—shared a Facebook post on the matter.

In the post, he said, “The long-awaited final list of seats for the 11-party alliance, ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, would be announced on Wednesday, 14 January, at 4:30pm, Insha’Allah.”

Separately, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis held a meeting on Tuesday evening and announced that an emergency session of its Central Majlis-e-Shura would take place at 11:00am on Wednesday. The party said its decision regarding the national election would be announced after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the executive council of Islami Andolan Bangladesh also met on Tuesday evening. Although the meeting continued until midnight, the party failed to reach a final decision. Attempts to contact senior leaders of Islami Andolan Bangladesh by phone and SMS for comment drew no response.

A source within the 11-party alliance said the Islami Andolan Bangladesh meeting ended without any conclusive decision, adding that a final stance would be taken at the party’s highest policymaking forum on Wednesday.

The source also noted that the party held separate meetings with Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday, but no final decision was reached.