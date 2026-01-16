New political platform NPA launched

A new political platform, Network for People’s Action (NPA), was formally launched on Friday at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, marking the start of its activities.

One of the platform’s key founders, former Dhaka University student Mir Huzaifa Al Mamduh, said that NPA will be guided by a 101-member central council.

He announced the names of 99 members, with the remaining names to be revealed later based on consultations.

The council includes former members of Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) who recently resigned; Anik Rai, Alik Mru and Tuhin Khan, as well as student leaders and rights activists, including Meghmallar Basu (president of part of Dhaka University Student Union), Nazifa Jannat (former coordinator of Anti Discrimination Student Movement), Ferdous Ara Rumi and Tasleema Mizi.

The launch statement, delivered by Ferdous Ara Rumi, Tuhin Khan and Nazifa Jannat, outlined the platform’s guiding principles.

Nazifa Jannat said NPA will operate on five core principles: democracy, equality, human dignity, social justice and the protection of life, nature and environment.