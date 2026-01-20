JG Healthcare becomes Sunway Medical Centre’s Bangladesh representative

JG Healthcare Limited has been appointed as the official representative of Malaysia’s Sunway Medical Centre Sdn Bhd in Bangladesh under a newly signed Service Agreement.

The partnership positions JG Healthcare as the authorised local office for patient referrals, medical consultation, and treatment coordination for Bangladeshi patients seeking care at Sunway Medical Centre.

Through this collaboration, patients in Bangladesh will receive verified medical information, consultation scheduling, treatment planning, hospital appointments, and admission support directly from JG Healthcare Limited.

To provide a seamless, one-stop service, all visa processing, travel arrangements, flight bookings, and accommodation will be handled by JG Healthcare’s sister company, Stech Holidays Limited, eliminating the need to coordinate with multiple providers.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Tareq Abdullah, CEO of JG Healthcare Limited, said, “This collaboration will significantly simplify the overseas medical treatment journey for Bangladeshi patients. By integrating medical coordination and travel support under one umbrella, we aim to deliver a transparent, reliable, and patient-centric experience.”

Mr. Lim Wei Yi, International Business Development Manager of Sunway Medical Centre, added, “We are pleased to appoint JG Healthcare Limited as our official representative in Bangladesh. This partnership embodies Sunway Medical Centre’s vision to make world-class healthcare more accessible to communities beyond our borders.”

Founded 26 years ago, Sunway Medical Centre has grown into Malaysia’s largest private quaternary hospital, with 848 licensed beds, 28 Centres of Excellence, and over 60 medical specialties. With the opening of Tower F in 2026—a dedicated children’s medical centre—the hospital’s capacity will expand to approximately 1,100 beds.

Sunway Medical Centre is also the first private hospital in Malaysia to earn three major accreditations: the Joint Commission International (JCI) Gold Seal of Approval (USA), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS), and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH).