Law Adviser opens ‘e-bail bond’ in eight districts

The interim government has formally inaugurated a digital bail bond system, known as e-bail bond, replacing the traditional bail bond submission process in a move aimed at modernising the justice system and reducing public suffering.

The initiative was inaugurated on Wednesday (21 January) at a programme held at the Secretariat, with the Adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Asif Nazrul, attending as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nazrul said that previously an accused person had to go through 10 to 12 steps to secure bail, often resulting in significant financial costs and suffering.

“The process could take anywhere from several hours to several days,” he said. “With the introduction of an online system, there will be a digital record of who signed and when, making it impossible to deliberately delay the process.”

The move is expected to increase transparency and efficiency in bail proceedings, while saving both time and money for litigants, lawyers and the prison administration.

Yesterday, the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Md Rezaul Karim, had confirmed the development to the media, describing the introduction of e-bail bonds as a landmark step towards easing the suffering of justice seekers.

He said the system would significantly reduce costs and administrative delays and benefit all stakeholders involved in the justice process.

The initiative was first piloted in Narayanganj district, where it has been operating successfully.

From today, the e-bail bond system is being rolled out in eight more districts—Manikganj, Bandarban, Meherpur, Joypurhat, Moulvibazar, Panchagarh, Jhalakathi and Sherpur.

To mark the expansion, a joint inauguration ceremony was held at 9:30am via the virtual platform Zoom, connecting all eight districts simultaneously.

Officials said the government plans to expand the system further as part of broader judicial reforms aimed at improving access to justice and reducing procedural delays.