BNP will ensure full healthcare access for all if elected: Tarique Rahman

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has promised that if his party comes to power, every district in Bangladesh will have guaranteed access to proper healthcare.

He said, “If BNP comes to power, we will ensure healthcare rights for people of every district. Neglected and underdeveloped areas will be prioritised and modern healthcare facilities, including medical colleges, will be established.”

The BNP Chairman made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a massive election rally in Moulvibazar on Thursday (January 22).

Tarique Rahman also criticised the previous government for neglecting development and basic services in many regions and said the then government has deprived people from voting rights and neglected essential development projects since coming to power in 2008.

He highlighted Moulvibazar as a prime example, noting that no medical college has been established there in the past 15 years. “The failure to set up even a single medical college in Moulvibazar over the past decade and a half is a clear sign of extreme neglect by those in power,” he said.

The election rally was organised by Moulvibazar district unit of BNP and presided over by district convener Fayzul Karim Mayun. Naser Rahman, BNP candidate for Moulvibazar-3, attended as a special guest.

Central and local BNP leaders were also present, expressing full support for Tarique Rahman’s statements and actively participating to ensure the rally’s success.