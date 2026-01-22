Tarique Rahman at Habiganj rall

‘Past elections were a mockery, protect your vote’

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday addressed a massive election rally in Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj district, criticizing past elections as a mockery of democracy and urging citizens to safeguard their voting rights.

He pledged that a BNP-led government would prioritize employment, social welfare and support for farmers and religious leaders while ensuring a transparent and just electoral process.

Speaking at proposed new Upazila Parishad field in the upazila, Tarique Rahman said past elections had deprived citizens; especially many young voters, of their right to vote.

“Now, the people want to cast their own votes. The BNP will restore that right,” he stated.

Tarique emphasized that democracy rests on the foundation of voters’ rights. “The denial of this right has brought the country into crisis. Without accountable governance, corruption, unemployment and inequality increase,” he added.

He introduced the BNP candidates for Habiganj’s four parliamentary seats to the public: Reza Kibria for Habiganj-1, Dr. Sakhawat Hasan Jibon for Habiganj-2, Alhaj GK Gaus for Habiganj-3 and Syed Md. Faisal for Habiganj-4, asking citizens to vote for the party’s symbol, “Paddy Sheaf.”

The BNP chairman called on voters to remain alert until election day to prevent any manipulation or interference with their votes.

He warned that conspiracies to influence the election had already begun, including the misuse of expatriate postal votes.

Tarique Rahman outlined several key promises if BNP comes to power: creating employment opportunities for millions of educated but unemployed youth, introducing family cards for all households; including tea workers’ families, to ensure minimum livelihood, providing honoraria for imams and muezzins, and launching agriculture cards to reduce production costs and ensure fair prices for farmers.

He also criticized Jamaat-e-Islami, reminding voters of their opposition to democracy in 1971 and cautioning against attempts to influence the election through monetary inducements or digital transfers.

“The February 12 election will be an election of fairness, an election of the people. A government formed by the public’s mandate can restore democracy in the country,” Tarique Rahman said.

The rally was also attended by BNP International Affairs Secretary Ahmed Ali Mukib, local party leaders including Shammi Akhtar Shifas and candidates from all four Habiganj constituencies.

Tarique had arrived in Sylhet the previous night with his wife Zubaida Rahman, visiting the shrines of Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA), before addressing supporters at his in-law’s residence at Biraimpur area of South Surma.

In preparation for the rally, BNP spent over a week constructing the stage and arranging overall logistics.

Security was ensured through barricades and tented arrangements around the venue, with organizers expecting a massive turnout.