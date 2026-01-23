Man Utd midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the Premier League side at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, the club said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old does have a one-year extension option, but the club has chosen not to activate it according to a team source.

United’s decision not to extend or renew his contract was made far in advance of Thursday’s announcement as part of long-term squad overhaul plans. Casemiro had requested the club confirm his summer departure at this time.

“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” Casemiro said. “From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters of this special club.”

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford in August 2022 from Real Madrid for a fee of around 60 million pounds ($80.90 million), and the five-time Champions League winner became the anchor of the team’s midfield, scoring 21 goals in 146 games.

Casemiro played a key role in helping United win the 2023 League Cup, scoring a header in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final. He was also a part of United’s FA Cup-winning team in 2024.

“It’s not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months,” he said. “We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

United are fifth in the league standings, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal who they play at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

United are riding high from their 2-0 derby win over Manchester City on Saturday in a thrilling debut for caretaker manager Michael Carrick after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro posted an emotional statement on social media on Thursday, with a video montage of his time with the club.

“I have decided that this will be my last four months at Old Trafford,” he said. “Eternally grateful. Forever Red Devil.”