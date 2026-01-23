Jamaat ameer pledges justice-based development if in power

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has pledged to pursue justice-based development if his party comes to power, saying any future government formed by Jamaat would focus on realistic, fair and people-centred governance.

Speaking to journalists on Friday at around 8:30am before departing Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for a tour of northern Bangladesh, Dr Rahman said Jamaat would not make unrealistic promises or rely on deception to win public support.

“If we get the opportunity to serve the country and form a government through the people’s votes, love and support, we will undertake justice-based development and resolve problems based on logic and reality — not empty dreams or false promises — using all our strength and the resources that belong to the people of this country,” he said.

The Jamaat leader criticised what he described as attempts to influence voters through inducements, saying his party rejected such practices. “We do not believe in buying people. We respect human life and dignity. Those who have done such things themselves are now trying to shift the blame onto others. People are being tempted with various incentives, from subsidised rice to housing promises. We despise influencing the people’s legitimate voting rights through such backdoor methods,” he added.

Calling on voters to exercise their franchise freely, Dr Rahman said, “Vote without hesitation for the party or individual you prefer. Your single vote will decide who will shoulder the responsibility of running the country in the future. Remember, voting is not only your right; it is a sacred duty.”

He also said the country needed to move away from what he termed “17 years of rotten politics” and work towards fostering a politics of harmony and mutual respect.

As part of election campaigning, the Jamaat ameer is visiting northern Bangladesh on a two-day tour. On Friday, he is scheduled to address public rallies as chief guest in Panchagarh at 11:00am, Dinajpur at 2:00pm, Thakurgaon at 4:00pm and in the divisional city of Rangpur in the evening.

On Saturday morning, he will visit the grave of Abu Sayeed, recognised as the first martyr of the July mass uprising. He will later address public meetings in Palashbari, Gaibandha at 10:00am, Bogura at 12:00pm, Sirajganj at 4:00pm and Pabna at 6:30pm, before returning to Dhaka.