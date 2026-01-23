North Bengal to be agro-industry hub if Jamaat comes to power: Shafiqur Rahman

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Friday said North Bengal would be developed into a hub of agro-based industries if his party comes to power.

“North Bengal supplies food and nutrition to the entire country, yet the region has been deliberately neglected,” he said while addressing a public rally of the ten-party alliance in Panchagarh.

He said Jamaat does not want to see unemployment in the region in the future and aims to turn citizens, especially youths, into skilled contributors to national development.

“We want to reopen the sugar mills and bring the workers back to their workplaces,” he said.

The Jamaat Ameer said the party does not rely on any ‘card’. “You—brothers and sisters—are our only cards.”

“We will strengthen both men and women,” he said, adding that Jamaat wants to build Bangladesh together like a family, “InshaAllah.”

“We were, we are, and we will remain with the people of Bangladesh during all challenges. We will fight together, InshaAllah,” he said.

The Jamaat chief said five years would be enough to change the scenario of North Bengal, noting that the region’s fertile land and hardworking people leave no reason for it to lag behind.

Referring to healthcare, he said many patients lose their lives while travelling long distances to access quality medical facilities in the capital.

“If we come to power, a medical college will be established in every district of Bangladesh, including Panchagarh,” he said.

He also vowed that no one would be allowed to steal public money in the future.

Speaking about the July warriors and freedom fighters, Dr Rahman said, “Though we may not be able to fully repay the debt of your sacrifices, we will try our best, InshaAllah.”