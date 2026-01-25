86 arrested after pro-Palestine Action protesters storm prison in support of hunger striker

A total of 86 people have been arrested after protesters supporting a Palestine Action-linked activist on hunger strike breached the grounds of Wormwood Scrubs prison.

The group refused to leave when ordered to do so, allegedly blocking prison staff from entering and leaving while threatening police officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met said several demonstrators also managed to get inside a staff entrance area of a prison building.

However, it is understood the protesters did not get past security.

The group have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, the force said in an update on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media showed protesters chanting outside the west London prison, with some holding signs.

At one point, the group can be seen moving towards a building – and one clip appears to show some demonstrators inside.

It is understood they were holding the demonstration in support of Umer Khalid.

Mr Khalid is among five people accused of breaking into RAF Brize Norton last July and damaging two Voyager aircraft.

He denies the charges and has escalated his protest to a thirst strike.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The escalation of the protest at HMP Wormwood Scrubs is completely unacceptable. While we support the right to peacefully protest, reports of trespassing and threats being made to staff and police officers are deeply concerning.

“At no point was prison security compromised, however where individuals’ actions cause risk or actual harm to hardworking staff, this will not be taken lightly and those responsible can expect to face consequences.