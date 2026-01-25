Backlash after TfL continues to outsource cleaners

The RMT union is set to stage a protest outside Transport for London’s (TfL) board meeting at City Hall as it continues to campaign for cleaners on the network to be brought in-house.

The demonstration, to be held on 4 February, follows TfL’s decision to award a new five‑year cleaning contract to the outsourcing company Mitie.

TfL says the agreement with Mitie will involve a pilot to assess whether cleaning and facilities can be brought in-house in an efficient and affordable way in the longer term.

However, the union is calling on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to terminate Mitie’s contract and publish an urgent plan for the insourcing of all TfL cleaners.

‘Corporate capture’

The new contract will cover the cleaning of trains, Tube and bus stations, TfL head office buildings and waste collection at City Hall. This includes dealing with pest control and graffiti.

Previously, cleaning on the TfL network was outsourced to AMB UK, from 2017.

Sir Sadiq said: “I’m delighted that TfL has committed to a comprehensive pilot exploring how they could deliver affordable cleaning services in-house, as I have long championed insourcing where possible.”

The RMT said the outsourcing of cleaning was part of a broader pattern of “corporate capture” at TfL.

It is calling on the London Assembly to launch a formal inquiry into the extent of corporate influence on City Hall.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the mayor “is allowing TfL to be captured by private corporations operating beyond democratic control”.

He added: “Handing thousands of cleaners to Mitie for another five years, while claiming to support insourcing, exposes how hollow that commitment is at the moment.”

TfL said the new contract featured a strong focus on staff welfare, including fair pay, progression and secure working hours.

A spokesperson for TfL said: “TfL does not currently specialise in cleaning, facilities management and associated services so the pilot will help build internal expertise while assessing the benefits that insourcing can deliver.

“We will now be working through the detail of this pilot, and will provide more details in due course as these discussions progress.”