Prosecutors unearth new details about Bangladeshi students’ killing in US

Prosecutors revealed new evidence in the killing of the Florida doctoral student whose body was found on a Tampa Bay bridge, including a timeline of events surrounding the killing of Zamil Limon and the disappearance of his friend Nahida Bristy.

Limon, a University of South Florida doctoral student from Bangladesh, was killed by “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to court documents filed Saturday in Hillsborough County Court and released Sunday.

Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, has been charged with killing the two students, both 27. Bristy remains missing, according to officials.

In a pretrial detention motion released Sunday, prosecutors outlined evidence in the case and asked that Abugharbieh remain in jail pending trial because of the gruesome nature of the alleged crimes.

“The brutal and violent nature of the offense where the victims were killed by the defendant establishes a probability of danger his release poses to the safety of the community,” the motion said. “No conditions of release will reasonably protect the community from risk of physical harm.”

Limon’s body was found on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to the motion. Meanwhile, Bristy, also 27, is “believed to have been disposed of in a similar way to (Zamil) Limon,” it said.

Late Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced it had recovered human remains from the waterways south of the Howard Frankland Bridge. It said the remains have not been positively identified.

Investigators called Bristy’s family in Bangladesh and said they believed she may be dead, based on the amount of blood found in the apartment shared by Limon and the suspect, Bristy’s brother told CNN affiliate WTSP.

Details from the prosecution

Limon’s manner of death was ruled a homicide and he died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the motion, which notes several stab wounds on his body.

A medical examiner’s report shows Limon was also found with a deep stab wound on his lower back that penetrated his liver, according to the motion.

Both doctoral students from Bangladesh, Limon and Bristy were last seen on and around the University of South Florida campus on 16 April and were reported missing the next day, court documents show.

Abugharbieh told Hillsborough County sheriff’s detectives he had not seen the couple that day, according to the motion filed Saturday. But on the night of the 16th, Abugharbieh’s car was seen in Clearwater Beach, not far from where Limon’s cellphone had pinged, the motion says.

In a follow-up interview with detectives, Abugharbieh said the couple had “never been in his vehicle nor did he go to Clearwater,” the motion said.

Abugharbieh changed his story when confronted about Zimon’s cellphone location, telling detectives Limon had asked him to be driven with his girlfriend to Clearwater, the motion said.

During these interviews, officials noted, Abugharbieh’s left pinky finger was wrapped in a bandage, according to the motion. He later said he hurt himself while cutting onions.

Officials also noted a CVS receipt dated 16 April, found in the apartment Zimon shared with a Abugharbieh, listed trash bags, Lysol wipes and Febreze.

This still from a video released by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment the suspect was arrested in connection to the disappearance of the two students.

This still from a video released by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment the suspect was arrested in connection to the disappearance of the two students. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

What’s next for the suspect?

Abugharbieh, 26, was arrested Friday morning after law enforcement was called to his home for an unrelated domestic violence incident, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a deeply disturbing case that has shaken our community and impacted many who were hoping for a safe resolution,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement Friday.

Abugharbieh made an initial court appearance Saturday morning and will be held in jail until a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday.

At the hearing, “prosecutors will argue that he remains a danger to the community and should remain behind bars until trial,” said Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office spokesperson Erin Maloney.

In addition to the two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, Abugharbieh faces charges of unlawfully moving a dead body, failure to report a death with intent to conceal, tampering with physical evidence, false imprisonment and battery, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has said.

The Hillsborough County Public Defender’s Office has appointed an attorney for Abugharbieh. CNN has reached out to the office for more information.