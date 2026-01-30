BNP Chairman pledges to build a dignified Bangladesh for differently-abled

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has articulated a vision for a more inclusive and compassionate nation, calling on citizens to build a country where every person, regardless of physical or mental challenges, can live with honor and dignity.

During an emotional exchange with children and adolescents with special needs on Friday, the BNP leader emphasized that social progress is measured by how a nation treats its most vulnerable citizens.

The event, held at the ballroom of a four star hotel in Bogura, saw special needs children—supported by the vocational training organization CSF Global—showcase their talents by performing the patriotic anthem “Prothom Bangladesh Amar Shesh Bangladesh” and presenting Tarique Rahman with handcrafted gifts they had created themselves.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Tarique Rahman lamented the prevailing social tendency to hide people with disabilities away from the public eye. “It is a painful truth in our society that we often keep these individuals confined within four walls,” he remarked. “In reality, many of these children possess talents and virtues that far surpass those of us who consider ourselves healthy or normal. They are not outsiders; they are our own family, and we must take responsibility for them.”

He called for a collective pledge from the people of Bangladesh to support the differently-abled from their respective positions, urging that social, political, and state-level mechanisms be mobilized to foster their growth.

According to Tarique Rahman, the goal is not merely to provide charity but to offer the “minimum necessary facilities” so these individuals can walk in the light of the world just like anyone else and contribute their unique talents to the nation.

In a gesture of practical support, wheelchairs were distributed to the children on behalf of Dr. Zubaida Rahman, wife of the BNP Chairman.

Dr. Zubaida, who expressed deep admiration for the children’s performances, described their potential as a “heaven for children.” She outlined the BNP’s broader social vision, which includes integrating “happiness with education” and decentralizing healthcare and sports facilities across all districts. She emphasized that through structured projects, the next generation will be equipped as the “great soldiers” of national development.

The program was organized and moderated by CSF Global Chairman M.A. Muhit, whose organization focuses on the vocational empowerment of special needs youth. Following the exchange, Tarique Rahman performed his Friday prayers at Baitur Rahman Central Jame Mosque in Bougra.

The Chairman is currently on a campaign tour of the northern regions and is expected to stay in Bogra overnight following a massive rally in Rangpur.