Sherpur-3 Jamaat MP candidate Nuruzzaman Badal passes away

Mohammad Nuruzzaman Badal, Jamaat-e-Islami’s MP candidate from Sherpur-3 constituency and the party’s district secretary, passed away early Wednesday.

He breathed his last at around 1:30am while undergoing treatment for kidney complications at Swadesh Hospital in Mymensingh, said Sherpur district Jamaat Ameer Maulana Md Hafizur Rahman.

He said Nuruzzaman Badal had been suffering from kidney-related complications for a long time.

According to him, Badal fell ill at around 10:00pm on Tuesday on the night of Shab-e-Barat and was first taken to Sreebardi Upazila Hospital.

As his condition worsened, he was moved to Mymensingh for advanced treatment, where he later died at Swadesh Hospital.

Following his death, a pall of gloom descended on his electoral area of Sreebardi–Jhenaigati upazilas.

Meanwhile, his rival BNP candidate Mahmudul Haque Rubel, along with leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, BNP, NCP and other political parties, as well as representatives of various local professional groups, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Jamaat leader Nuruzzaman Badal.