Govt discloses wealth statements of advisers

The interim government on Tuesday published the wealth statements of all the advisers, including Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, officials with equivalent ranks, and their spouses.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard.

The notification discloses the wealth of the concerned officials and their spouses for the period between 30 June 2024 to 30 June 2025, in accordance with the notification issued 1 October 2024.

In August 2024, almost two weeks after taking office, Prof Yunus delivered a speech to the nation, where he pledged to disclose the wealth details of all the members of his advisory council at the earliest possible time in a bid eradicate corruption.

Gradually all other government officials will be made to disclose their wealth information on a regular basis, the Nobel Laureate had said in the speech.