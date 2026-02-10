Bangladesh ranks 13th among most corrupt countries

Bangladesh has ranked 13th among the world’s most corrupt countries out of 182, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Among 182 countries surveyed, Bangladesh scored 24 out of 100, well below the global average score of 42.

TIB released the information at a press conference at Transparency International Bangladesh office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

In 2024, Bangladesh ranked 14th on the list of the most corrupt countries.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman presented the findings, which reflect the prevailing state of corruption in the country.

According to Transparency International’s CPI 2025, Denmark topped the list as the least corrupt country with a score of 89. Finland ranked second with 88 points, followed by Singapore in third place with a score of 84.

In South Asia, among the eight countries assessed in the CPI 2025, Bhutan scored the highest with 71 out of 100. India and the Maldives each scored 39, followed by Sri Lanka with 35, Nepal with 34, Pakistan with 28, and Afghanistan with 16.